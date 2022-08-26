Make border in J&K impregnable, Amit Shah tells security forces

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a high-level meeting to review the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including special arrangements made along the borders with Pakistan.

Asking the security forces to strive to make the border and the Line of Control (LoC) impregnable, Shah in his remarks said, “Once the fear of cross-border movement of terrorists, arms and ammunition is eliminated, the people of Jammu and Kashmir would decisively defeat the proxy war with the help of security forces.”

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and senior officials of the Centre and the Union Territory administration attended the meeting.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement said Shah reviewed the working of the security grid.

“He appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the UT for the successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra this year, which was held after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic,” the statement read.

In the statement, the MHA quoted the Home Minister as saying that he asked the security forces and the police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism.

“The cases registered under the UAPA were also reviewed and it was stressed that investigation should be timely and effective. The agencies concerned should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation,” it said.

The security review meeting took place following recent attacks on security personnel, infiltration bids and targeted killings in J&K.