Make mosques social reform centres: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, March 13
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday called for making mosques effective centres of social awareness and reform to tackle the constant social challenges faced by the society.
He urged the Islamic scholars and Imams of the mosques to realise their responsibilities regarding the reformation of the society.
“They should lay emphasis on personal and societal reform in their sermons during the blessed fasting month of Ramadhan,” he said after inaugurating the newly constructed Muhaajir-e-Millat Masjid Shareef in Reshanhar in Nawa Kadal area of the city.
The Hurriyat Conference chairman said that mosques should be actively utilised as the best centres for value based upbringing of the children and youth in the light of Islamic teachings and for efforts towards societal reform.
“During the performance of the five daily prayers, the Muslims in the area become acquainted with each other’s well-being, leading to the formation of a caring and united society,” he said.
