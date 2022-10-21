Malik appears before court in Rubaiya case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 20

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief and separatist leader Yasin Malik today appeared virtually before a special court in Jammu in the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case, in which he is an accused.

The trial is going on in Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court in the 1989 case. Malik appeared virtually even in the case of killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) men yesterday in the special court. The killings took place in 1990.

While the court had issued a production warrant for Malik in September, the superintendent of Tihar Jail, through a letter, informed the court that as per directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, he cannot be transported to Jammu. Malik is lodged in Tihar jail in a terror-funding case. The next date of hearing in the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case is November 24.