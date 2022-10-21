Malik appears before court in Rubaiya case

Jammu, October 20
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief and separatist leader Yasin Malik today appeared virtually before a special court in Jammu in the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case, in which he is an accused.
The trial is going on in Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court in the 1989 case. Malik appeared virtually even in the case of killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) men yesterday in the special court. The killings took place in 1990.
While the court had issued a production warrant for Malik in September, the superintendent of Tihar Jail, through a letter, informed the court that as per directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, he cannot be transported to Jammu. Malik is lodged in Tihar jail in a terror-funding case. The next date of hearing in the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case is November 24.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts
PM to launch exercise tomorrow | 21.7% positions vacant in c...
Chinese woman living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...
45 days into the job, embattled British PM Liz Truss resigns
Indian-origin Sunak frontrunner | Oppn wants general electio...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference
Justifies appointment of PAU VC