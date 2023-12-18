Man arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 17

A man from Kotranka subdivision of Rajouri district has been put behind bars for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of a particular community by sharing a sensitive video on a social media platform. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Yasir, a resident of Samna Mal, Naga Thub, Kotranka.

“The accused filmed a video and post it on social media platform, hurting religious sentiments of people from a particular community,” a police spokesperson said. The “sensitive” video was having high potential to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the area. Taking a stern note of his action, the police have registered a case under Sections 153A, 295A, 505(2) of the IPC, and Section 67 of the IT Act in the Kandi police station. The accused has been arrested.

Rajouri SSP Amritpal Singh said maintenance of peace and order in society was the prime priority of the police and such acts had no place in society. He said that time and again law enforcement agencies had warned people to adhere to rules and refrain from posting any such sensitive content that can disturb peace and order.

According to the SSP, a zero-tolerance policy had been there against any such unlawful act and the errants would be dealt with stern action.

