Man arrested under PSA

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 11

In order to curb the criminal activities in the district, Samba police have arrested notorious criminal, Sahil Chodhary, under the Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA).

A resident of Rangoor Camp, Ramgarh, he had been involved in a number of criminal cases and various FIRs have been registered against him at Ramgarh, Vijaypur and Bishnah. A detention order was issued by the Sambha DM based on detailed dossier prepared by Samba SSP. The police lodged him in Jammu jail.

#Jammu #Kashmir