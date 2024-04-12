Man arrested under PSA

Jammu, April 11
In order to curb the criminal activities in the district, Samba police have arrested notorious criminal, Sahil Chodhary, under the Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA).
A resident of Rangoor Camp, Ramgarh, he had been involved in a number of criminal cases and various FIRs have been registered against him at Ramgarh, Vijaypur and Bishnah. A detention order was issued by the Sambha DM based on detailed dossier prepared by Samba SSP. The police lodged him in Jammu jail.
