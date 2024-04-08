Man arrested under Public Safety Act

PTI

Jammu, April 7

An alleged criminal was booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday.

Jaswinder Singh alias “Sundri”, a resident of Katra's Sarna area, was arrested on the orders of district magistrate, Reasi Vishesh Paul Mahajan and lodged in district jail Udhampur under the PSA, a police spokesperson said.

“Singh is a notorious criminal who is named in over half-a-dozen cases, including those related to attempted murder, at Katra police station between 2011 and 2023. He was also found motivating youth to join him,” the spokesperson said.

The official said his dossier for PSA was prepared on the directions of Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma and sent for necessary detention order to district magistrate. Meanwhile, the spokesperson said a drug peddler was arrested along with three grams of heroin and an electronic weighing machine during a surprise checking of vehicles at Sulla near Katra town in the district.

