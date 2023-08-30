 Man behind protests over Burhan killing held by SIA : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Man behind protests over Burhan killing held by SIA

Man behind protests over Burhan killing held by SIA

Accused of raising funds for promoting secessionist and terror activities

The protests in 2016 had left the Valley paralysed for months.



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, August 29

Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, also known as Barkati, from South Kashmir has been apprehended by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Shopian for allegedly masterminding an extensive fund-raising campaign through crowdfunding to promote radicalism in the Valley.

The SIA stated he generated crores of rupees which were subsequently misused for propagation of radicalism.

In 2016, Barkati, also known as Azadi Chacha, gained prominence following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. He was the central figure in organising large-scale protests and clashes with security forces during that time, leading to the registration of more than 30 FIRs against him.

The SIA claimed Barkati managed to raise approximately Rs 1.74 crore through crowdfunding campaigns. However, a significant portion of these funds was allegedly misused for undisclosed purposes, potentially including financing secessionist and terrorist activities.

During their investigation, sleuths discovered that Barkati exploited public sentiment and trust for personal financial gain. The agency said it also found potential links between the acquired funds and terrorist organisations, indicating potential money laundering.

The agency revealed that a substantial portion of the collected funds had been deposited in fixed deposit receipts under the names of Barkati’s family members, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the sources and use of the funds.

Generated Rs 1.74 cr through crowdfunding

  • According to the SIA, Barkati, also known as Azadi Chacha, generated Rs 1.74 crore through crowdfunding.
  • The money was used for promoting secessionist activities in the Valley. It was also used for undisclosed purposes.

#Kashmir #Shopian #Srinagar

