Man booked under PSA

ANI

Baramulla, May 25

A miscreant has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Baramulla, officials said on Saturday. The police said Bilal Ahmad Shalla, who was allegedly involved in “anti-national activities”, had been detained and was lodged in Udhampur District Jail.

Bilal is a resident of Stadium Colony, Baramulla. The police said many cases were registered against him and he “was involved in disturbance of the law and order and subversion”. “Despite his involvement in many FIRs, he did not mend his anti-national activities,” they said.

