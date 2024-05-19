Man caught with 25 gm heroin in Udhampur

Udhampur, May 18
Udhampur district police arrested a man with 25 grams of heroin in the city on Saturday, said an official. The accused, who hails from Maralian, Jammu, was allegedly carrying the heroin to sell in Udhampur.
Giving details, Senior Superintendent of Police , Udhampur, Joginder Singh, said, “Udhampur Police arrested a person with 25 gram of Chitta (heroin). Based on a tip-off about the accused, a team was formed and the accused was apprehended. He has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. The police are also investigating his backward and forward links,” Singh said, adding if any further information comes to light, the police will inform the public.
“We are concerned about this incident, as 25 gms of heroin could have affected many young people,” he stated. The SSP said that the officials are focused on controlling the drug menace through legal means, awareness campaigns, and public involvement.
