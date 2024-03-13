Man caught with narcotics in Doda district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 12

Doda Police apprehended a drug peddler in Bhaderwah on Tuesday with narcotics in his possession.

Giving details, a police spokesperson said a patrolling party of Bhadarwah police station while conducting checking of vehicles at Domail observed a suspicious person. Police party apprehended him and during his search charas like substance was recovered from his possession which he had concealed in a polythene bag.

During questioning, the accused disclosed his name as Prithvi Raj, a resident of Noori Hanga of Bhaderwah tehsil. A case under relevant provisions of NDPS Act was registered and investigation of the case started.

