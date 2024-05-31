Man chargesheeted for illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 30

Jammu police have produced a chargesheet in a case where a person was accused of illegal cutting and mining on forest land after forest officials lodged a complaint. A case under Section 447 IPC and 26 Indian Forest Act was registered at Channi police station following a complaint by the Bahu Range Forest Officer.

“During the investigation, it was found that Tariq Hussain of Sunjwan had no ownership or rights to the said land. With criminal intent, he trespassed and initiated unauthorised cutting and mining activities, which were promptly detected by the forest field staff. Despite being asked to produce relevant revenue records, Hussain failed to justify his actions, confirming the illegal encroachment on forest property owned by the Forest Department,” a police official informed.

