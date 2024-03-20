Man crushed to death by train in Samba, probe on

Our Correspondent

Samba/Jammu: A 39-year-old man died after being run over by a goods train in Samba district on Tuesday, police said. It is yet to be ascertained if the victim committed suicide or was hit by the goods trains while crossing the railway tracks, they said. The deceased has been identified as Dalbir Singh, a resident of Chandli Sumb village, based on an identity card found on him, the police said. Singh’s body was found by a patrolling party of the Government Railway Police near Nanak Chak around 6.30 am, they said. The body has been sent for post mortem and a case has been registered, they added. PTI

Police attach drug peddler’s house in Kulgam

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached a residential house belonging to an alleged drug peddler in Kulgam district under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said. A police official said the single storied residential house worth around Rs 10 lakh belongs to notorious drug peddler Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Gull Kasai, a resident of Bugam area. He said during the course of investigation, the property was identified as illegally acquired. “The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances by the drug peddler,” he added. PTI

Two persons arrested under PSA in Poonch

Jammu: Two people, allegedly involved in several criminal cases, have been arrested as part of the administration’s effort to maintain law and order, police said here on Tuesday. Talib Hussain and Sharaz Ahmad Mir were arrested on Monday. They have been charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA) that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases. “They have a history of involvement in theft, snatching, smuggling of illicit liquor, and influencing youth negatively, posing a significant threat to public safety. Hussain is implicated in seven criminal cases in Poonch, while Mir is linked to seven separate criminal cases in Poonch and Rajouri districts,” a police spokesperson said. PTI

IUST faculty undergoes training at NI-MSME

Srinagar: Faculty members from different departments of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) have been deputed to undergo training at National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME), Hyderabad, the university statement said. The programme is aimed at equipping educators with tools and techniques of fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, innovation among the students. The team is led by Prof Parvez A Mir, Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, IUST, the university added.

