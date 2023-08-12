Man detained under PSA in Udhampur

Jammu, August 11
A notorious criminal was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Udhampur district, the police said on Friday. Rakesh Kumar, alias Raku, a resident of Meer Mohra Sarothi in Panchari tehsil, has become a great threat to public peace and tranquility, forcing the authorities to detain him under the administrative law, a police official said.
He said a number of cases were registered against Kumar, a notorious criminal, in Udhampur police station. The official further said that Udhampur SSP Vinod Kumar prepared a dossier for Kumar’s detention under the PSA.
