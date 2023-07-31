Man dies in police custody, inquiry ordered

Udhampur/Jammu, July 30
A 35-year-old man was declared dead at a hospital shortly after he complained of chest pain in a police lockup in Udhampur district on Sunday, officials said.
Relatives of the victim Daleep Singh, a resident of Rathian village, blocked the Dhar road for over three hours, demanding an inquiry into the circumstances leading to his death. Daleep was overpowered by security guards posted at Udhampur district hospital after he along with two others created a scene and allegedly assaulted a patient, Sharda Devi, the officials said. A probe has been ordered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...