Man dies in police custody, inquiry ordered

PTI

Udhampur/Jammu, July 30

A 35-year-old man was declared dead at a hospital shortly after he complained of chest pain in a police lockup in Udhampur district on Sunday, officials said.

Relatives of the victim Daleep Singh, a resident of Rathian village, blocked the Dhar road for over three hours, demanding an inquiry into the circumstances leading to his death. Daleep was overpowered by security guards posted at Udhampur district hospital after he along with two others created a scene and allegedly assaulted a patient, Sharda Devi, the officials said. A probe has been ordered.

