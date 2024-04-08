Srinagar, April 8
Terrorists shot at and injured a non-local person in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, officials said.
Around 9 pm, terrorists fired upon and injured Dilranjeet Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, in the Herpora area of the south Kashmir district, they said.
Singh was rushed to the Shopian district hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Srinagar, the officials said.
They added that the injured man’s condition is stated to be stable.
Police have cordoned off the area where Singh was shot at and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress moves EC against PM’s ‘Muslim League’ remark; Kharge says ‘stink of RSS’ in Modi’s speeches
Congress chief says PM Modi rattled, resorting to ‘cliched H...
Protesting Trinamool Congress leaders 'forcefully' detained by cops outside Election Commission’s office in Delhi
Derek O’Brien, Mohammed Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Saga...
Man from Dehradun shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
Injured man’s condition is stated to be stable
Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’
The High Court terms third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal a 'pub...
Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha
Chaudhary has been opposing Channi’s candidature from Jaland...