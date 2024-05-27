Man held for bike theft in Samba, two vehicles recovered

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 26

Samba police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered two stolen bikes from his possession.

According to a police official, on May 24, a written complaint was lodged at Vijaypur police station by one Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Rambloo, regarding the theft of his two-wheeler bearing registration number JKO2AX-1703 by an unknown person.

Acting over the complaint, a case under Section 379 IPC was registered and investigation started.

During the course of investigation, police rounded up Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Chhani Beli, Chakki Bank tehsil in Pathankot, Punjab. Upon sustained questioning, the accused confessed his involvement in the case. On his disclosure, the stolen two-wheeler was recovered from near Railway Road, Vijaypur. On further interrogation, a motorcycle bearing registration number JK21-6469 stolen by accused was also recovered from near Railway Line, Vijaypur.

