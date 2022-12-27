Man held with arms, ammo in Kupwara

Srinagar, December 26
Security forces have arrested a suspected arms and narcotics smuggler in the Karnah area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, officials said on Monday.
The security forces arrested Mohammed Azam Daniyal, a resident of Dhani in Karnah near the LoC, on Monday night and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. Officials said the accused led the law enforcement agencies to the recovery of one pistol, two pistol magazines and 43 pistol rounds from the lawns of his house.
The operation was launched by the security forces following specific information that Daniyal was involved in smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics from across the LoC, they said.
