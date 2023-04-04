Man kills minor daughter after quarrel with wife in Kupwara district

Srinagar, April 3
A 36-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly murdering his nine-year-old daughter after a quarrel with his wife in Khurhama village of Kupwara district.
Kupwara SSP Yougal Manhas said accused Mohammad Iqbal Khatana, after an argument with his wife Nageena Begum on March 29, left his house in Khurhama village, intending to end his life. His daughter Uzma insisted on going with him, so he took her along. “Out of anguish due to domestic issues, he suffocated Uzma to death and placed the body in a shed next to his uncle’s house,” the SSP said. He slit her throat and thought his uncle’s family would be blamed for the murder.
