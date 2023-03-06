Man shoots self in Doda, police register case

Bhaderwah: A 35-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead using his brother's rifle in Sindra village of Bhalla tehsil in Doda district on Sunday. The police said deceased Arvind Kumar’s elder brother was a village defence guard (VDG) member, who had been allotted a rifle. The motive behind him taking such an extreme step was not known immediately. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on. PTI
Soldier injured in landmine blast in Poonch’s Mankote
Poonch: An Army man was injured in a landmine explosion near the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch on Sunday. Naik Rajeev Kumar was given medical aid and airlifted to a military hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, officials said. As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such accidents, officials said.
