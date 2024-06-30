Man, son killed as car falls into gorge in J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, June 30
A man and his son were killed and his wife was seriously injured when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Krag Mohra village, was travelling along with his wife Shamim Akhter and son Mohd Mukhtar from Kotranka towards Shahpur, the officials said.
Ahmad lost control of the car which rolled down 50 feet from the road; as a result, Ahmad and his son died on the spot, they said, adding that Akhter was evacuated and sent to hospital where her condition is said to be serious.
