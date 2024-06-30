 ‘Mann ki Baat’: PM Modi hails export of snow peas from Jammu and Kashmir to UK : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • ‘Mann ki Baat’: PM Modi hails export of snow peas from Jammu and Kashmir to UK

‘Mann ki Baat’: PM Modi hails export of snow peas from Jammu and Kashmir to UK

‘The people of Jammu and Kashmir are also not lagging behind in making local products global’, says Modi

‘Mann ki Baat’: PM Modi hails export of snow peas from Jammu and Kashmir to UK

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, June 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the efforts of Abdul Rashid Mir of Chakura village for taking an initiative to promote the export of snow peas, saying “the people of Jammu and Kashmir are also not lagging behind in making local products global.”

“What Jammu and Kashmir has achieved last month is an example for people across the country. The first consignment of snow peas was sent to London from Pulwama here,” PM Modi said in the 111th episode of his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address – the first after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Some people got the idea... why not bring the exotic vegetables grown in Kashmir onto the world map! And lo and behold… Abdul Rashid Mir of Chakura village was the first to come forward for this. He started growing snow peas by integrating the land of other farmers of the village and within no time, snow peas started reaching London from Kashmir,” Modi said.

“This success has opened new doors for the prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. There is no dearth of such unique products in our country. You must share such products with #myproductsmypride,” the PM said, adding, “I will also touch upon this topic in the upcoming ‘Mann Ki Baat’.”

He also talked about how the 10th Yoga Day was celebrated in Kashmir with great enthusiasm and zeal. “I also participated in the yoga program organized in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. In Kashmir, along with the youth, sisters and daughters also participated enthusiastically on Yoga Day,” he said.

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

India win their second T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa by 7 runs in final

2
Himachal

Very heavy rain forecast for next 3 days, IMD issues orange alert

3
Punjab

Punjab: Water scarcity increases dependence on tubewells

4
Sports

Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup win

5
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

India skipper Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is after World Cup triumph

6
Punjab

Will construct Malwa canal, says Punjab CM Mann

7
Sports

INDCREDIBLE: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 World Cup title

8
Comment

The two pillars of McLeodganj

9
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

10
Sports

India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Army Chief

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Indian Army Chief

Dwivedi has been decorated with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, A...

Curtain falls on British-era laws, new criminal laws come into effect on July 1

Curtain falls on British-era laws, new criminal laws come into effect on July 1

The three laws are based on justice, transparency and fairne...

Parliament set to witness stormy debate on NEET-UG, Agnipath scheme, unemployment on Monday

Parliament set to witness stormy debate on NEET-UG, Agnipath scheme, unemployment on Monday

BJP’s Anurag Thakur to initiate debate on Motion of Thanks o...

PM Modi speaks to Indian cricket team after T20 World Cup win

PM Modi dials Team India after T20 World Cup win; thanks Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket

Congratulates Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy, lauds...

India’s first T20 World champion skipper MS Dhoni, legendary Sachin Tendulkar hail India’s T20 World Cup triumph

From Dhoni, Tendulkar to Gavaskar, all hail India’s T20 World Cup triumph

India’s first T20 world champion skipper Dhoni leads the cho...


Cities

View All

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Health Department gears up to tackle mosquito-borne diseases

Amritsar’s cybercrime police station registers first case of Rs 1.58 cr fraud

Aujla takes up delay in work on Loharka road bridge with Gadkari

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Rain eludes city, IMD blames it on winds

MC to strictly enforce plastic ban from July 1

Two kidnappers of pvt firm employee held

Admn likely to raze few furniture units today

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unconstitutional’: AAP holds protest near BJP HQ

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot airport

Climate change, poor management impact wetlands in NCR

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Snatchers have a free run

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Ahead of heavy rain alert, officials told not to leave station

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue