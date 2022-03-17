Marriage assistance scheme restructured in J&K

Jammu, March 16

The Administrative Council (AC), which met today, restructured the State Marriage Assistance Scheme to provide benefit to all Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) families.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisors to the L-G; Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K; and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, attended the meeting.

As per the changes in the scheme, any girl of legally marriageable age, belonging to AAY or PHH ration card-holder families, will be eligible for one-time assistance of Rs 50,000. The help will be given before her marriage, for which she will be required to apply at least a month in advance. — OC

