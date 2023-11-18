Masoodi expresses concern over power crisis in Kashmir

Srinagar, November 17
Anantnag MP Justice Hasnain Masoodi (retd), representing the National Conference, expressed deep concern on Friday regarding the unprecedented power crisis currently gripping Kashmir.
As consumers grapple with the impact of unscheduled power outages and cuts, Masoodi voiced disappointment over the administration's failure to manage power supply efficiently, especially during the cold winter temperatures.
“The situation has become unprecedented. The administration has failed to streamline power supply and ensure optimum electricity availability to consumers. This year's situation is much worse,” Masoodi said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video
Says ChatGPT told to spell out hazards | Exhorts media to sp...
Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size
Maximum defaulters in projects approved by the Greater Mohal...
Will develop Punjab as hub of medical tourism: CM Bhagwant Mann
Attends centennial celebrations of Amritsar Govt Medical Col...