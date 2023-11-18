Masoodi expresses concern over power crisis in Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 17

Anantnag MP Justice Hasnain Masoodi (retd), representing the National Conference, expressed deep concern on Friday regarding the unprecedented power crisis currently gripping Kashmir.

As consumers grapple with the impact of unscheduled power outages and cuts, Masoodi voiced disappointment over the administration's failure to manage power supply efficiently, especially during the cold winter temperatures.

“The situation has become unprecedented. The administration has failed to streamline power supply and ensure optimum electricity availability to consumers. This year's situation is much worse,” Masoodi said.

