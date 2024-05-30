Massive fire rages in Darsoo forest area, locals seek IAF assistance to douse blaze

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 29

Massive forest fires swept through large areas of Udhampur and Jammu districts causing extensive damage to forest resources, including wildlife, officials said on Wednesday. Efforts of the forest department and local people to control the blaze have been unsuccessful so far and residents have sought the deployment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers to douse the blaze.

A devastating forest fire has engulfed Darsoo forest area for the past two days, which has resulted in threat to flora and fauna of the region. Vast swaths of ecologically sensitive area is under fire, which ignited apparently due to the heatwave.

The fire, which has engulfed two forest compartments including one in Udhampur district and the other in Jindrah area in Jammu and has caused immense damage to the region’s vital green cover.

Mohammad Lateef, a local resident, said the fire brigade has not been able to douse the fire and only Indian Air Force choppers can now bring the blaze under control. “Locals from surrounding villages have been trying along with the government officials to douse the fire. The heatwave is causing the fire to spread to other areas. Before it becomes a major threat for the region, it should be brought under control,” he said.

Forest officials and local residents have been battling tirelessly to extinguish the blaze. The efforts involve firefighters and locals working in tandem to control the flames. However, the vastness of the affected area and the rugged terrain are posing significant challenges.

The scorching summer heat and dry conditions are believed to be contributing factors to the fire’s intensity. As the battle against the blaze continues, the coming days will be crucial in determining the extent of the damage and the effectiveness of the firefighting efforts.

To bolster firefighting efforts, the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has joined local teams but the fire continues to spread.

“Forest officials, firefighters, and the locals have tried hard to extinguish the flames and prevent further ecological devastation. But the blaze is strong and not getting under control. The government should immediately take steps to douse it before it is too late,” said Mahesh Kumar, another local.

According to the fire service department, there are currently 10 to 13 fire incidents occurring daily in the region, attributed to the rising temperatures.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force #Jammu #Udhampur