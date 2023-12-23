Massive hunt in Poonch to track ultras; NIA team, Army GOC visit ambush site

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 22

Security forces on Friday launched a massive search operation in the forest area of Dera-Ki-Gali in Poonch and Thanamandi of Rajouri district, a day after terrorists killed four soldiers in an ambush. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team and Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, General Officer Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps, along with top Army and police officers, visited the spot to review the situation, officials said.

Bodies of two soldiers were reportedly mutilated by the armed militants.

It has been learnt that the terrorists, besides AK series rifles, used M-4 carbine in the attack. The responsibility of the ambush was taken by a terror outfit — People’s Anti-Fascist Front — which also released some photos of the attack on social media. However, security forces have not confirmed who was responsible for the ambush. Use of steel bullets, like in many previous attacks, has not been ruled out by the security forces.

The Nagrota-based White Knight Corps said in a statement, “The Army and White Knight Corps salute the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in Surankote on December 21 while fighting the scourge of terrorism.”

Sources said the bodies of two soldiers of 48 Rashtriya Rifles were taken out of the Army Gypsy by ultras and mutilated. The terrorists were wearing body cameras — a technique adopted by terror groups recently for the mass reach of their acts.

The Special Forces of the Army were deployed at the site along with dog squads and drones. Soldiers were not sent directly into the forest area without a thorough search through drones.

The NIA team collected the samples, including bullet shells.

Sources in the Army Intelligence said the spot chosen by the terrorists was a sharp curve where road construction was underway. This forced the drivers of the Army Gypsy and truck to slow down. “Earlier it was believed that there were two terrorists involved in the attack, but we believe there were more as bullets have pierced the vehicles from different sides,” the sources said.

Despite a cordon and search operation, the terrorists behind the attack seems to have escaped from the area. The Army and police believe that the terrorists are getting support from local overground workers in the form of food and mobile phones through which the photos of attack were sent to Pakistan to be uploaded on social media platforms. Terrorists in the past have installed communication applications on mobiles of locals and deleted these after delivering messages to their masters in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, village defence groups in the area have been alerted by the security forces to keep a vigil on any suspicious activity. Security on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway has also been stepped up.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #National Investigation Agency NIA #Poonch #Rajouri