Massive search as ‘ultras’ spotted in Rajouri village

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 14

A massive search operation was launched by the Army and the police in Muradpur village of Rajouri district after residents reported movement of “terrorists” in the area on Wednesday. Till late evening, nothing suspicious could be found as the search operation continued.

According to information, two persons, who had wrapped themselves up in blankets, went to a house and asked its woman owner to let them in. The incident took place at around 5.30 am.

She raises the alarm, forcing them to flee. Villagers informed the police after which a search operation was launched. IED destroyed Security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district on Wednesday.

The IED was found on a roadside near the PDD office. A bomb disposal squad destroyed it, officials said.

Barkat Choudhary, whose sister saw the suspects, said he was not at home as he lived in the city area. “My parents and younger sister live in that village house. When the two persons came early in the morning, it was pitch dark so my sister was not able to see them clearly. As soon as they asked her to let them in, she raised the alarm, forcing the two to flee,” he said.

He said villagers informed the police following which several teams of security forces reached the spot. As the two persons were enshrouded in blankets, Choudhary’s sister couldn’t see if they were carrying weapons.

The operation continued till late evening but nothing was found. Officials said the operation was in progress when last reports were received.

The security forces are already on alert as terrorists have been making attempts to infiltrate from Rajouri and Poonch districts.