Massive search ops in Poonch ahead of I-Day

PTI

Mendhar/Jammu, August 12

Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation in over a dozen villages near the Line of Control in Poonch district, officials said.

Security threat In order to thwart any possible terror attack, ADGP (Jammu zone) Mukesh Singh recently called for offensive operations, especially in the Rajouri-Poonch and Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban ranges.

The joint operation by the Army and the police in Gursai area of Mendhar subdivision is being carried out as part of stepped-up security in the border villages ahead of the Independence Day.

The security forces cordoned off over a dozen villages, including Salwah, Sarooti, Gursai Top, Sanai, Keri Kanga and Terkhara, and a search operation launched. The operation was still underway when the last reports were received.

Security has been beefed up across the Jammu region to thwart any attempt by terrorists to disrupt the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. On August 9, ADGP (Jammu zone) Mukesh Singh chaired a high-level joint security meeting and called for offensive operations, especially in the Rajouri-Poonch and Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban ranges, to thwart possible terror attacks. The security agencies were also asked to maintain high level of alertness and strengthen border security and the highway grid.

#Jammu #Poonch