Mata Vaishno Devi Board bags award for water conservation

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 29

President Ram Nath Kovind honoured the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for being the best in water conservation practices during the ‘National Water Awards-2022’ ceremony in Vigya Bhawan, New Delhi, today. Board’s CEO Ramesh Kumar took the prize.

The award was from the Ministry of Jal Shakti in recognition of the strides made by the board to promote water conservation and proper water management in the category of ‘Best Institution/Resident Welfare Association/Religious Organisation for Campus Usage’.Terming it a matter of pride for the UT, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the recognition would inspire more institutions of J&K for effective water management, minimising pollution and strengthening sanitation facilities.

President Ram Nath Kovind appealed to the people to join the government’s movement for water conservation. He asked the district administrations and sarpanches to play a special role in inspiring them to become its part. He also launched the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign 2022’.

The shrine board has constructed water harvesting ponds and has undertaken other works in the slopes of Trikuta Hills, installed water ATMs, sewage treatment plants water, waterless urinals and rooftop rainwater harvesting, etc.

A spokesperson of the shrine board said that a multipronged approach had been adopted by the board’s forest wing for water management and promotion of water conservation through various activities and campaigns which includes construction of water harvesting ponds, DRSM (dry rubble stone masonry) works in the slopes of Trikuta Hills and construction of vegetative check dam.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have secured the first, second and third prizes, respectively, in the best state category. Muzaffarnagar (UP) and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Punjab) secured the first and second positions among the best performing districts in the north while Thiruvanathapuram and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh stood first and second in the south zone.

East Champaran in Bihar, and Godda in Jharkhand secured the first and second rank respectively in the east zone while Indore won the first prize in west and Vadodara and Banswara were declared joint second winners in the west zone.

Dhaspad, Almora in Uttarakhand, Yelerampura Panchayat, Tumakuru District in Karnataka, Telari Panchayat, Gaya District in Bihar and Takhatgadh, Sabarkantha in Gujarat and Sialsir, Sirchip, Mizoram bagged the first prize in north, south, east, west and northeast regions, respectively. (With PTI inputs)

Pride for J&K It’s a matter of pride for J&K. The award will inspire more institutions for water management and minimising pollution. — Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor More challenges India receives just 4% of potable water. With climate change and the difference in rain pattern, the challenges have increased. — Gajendra Shekhawat, Jal Shakti Minister

