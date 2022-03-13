Mathur urged to promote Bhoti language

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 12

Two delegations from Zanskar called on Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur in Leh to discuss various issues, including creation of Bhoti (language) teacher posts. A delegation, led by All Zanskar Student Association president Stanzin Idwong, sought creation of Bhoti teacher positions in all the government schools of Kargil district, inclusion of this language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and advertisement of jobs at Union Territory level.

Another delegation comprising members of Zanskar Buddhist Association, led by president Passang Lhawang, demanded merger of Rangdum and adjoining areas with Zanskar sub-division for safeguarding its interests and protecting its status and territorial identify.

Lhawang also sought sanctioning of Doksa (traditional livestock farming) Development Package for the Doksa community and protection of the system. He sought development of solar power plants for Zanskar villages for uninterrupted power supply.

Mathur assured them that their demands would be looked into. —