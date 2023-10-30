Mattan police station named after slain J-K DSP Humayun Muzammil

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 30

The Jammu and Kashmir Police renamed the Mattan Police Station in Anantnag in memory of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Humayun Muzammil, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists last month.

The newly refurbished and renamed police station, now called the Humayun Muzammil Model Police Station, was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in the presence of the slain police officer’s father, retired IGP Ghulam Hassan Bhat.

During the ceremony, Singh expressed police’s efforts to commemorate Humayun Muzammil by associating his name with a part of Anantnag district. He recalled the fateful day when the encounter took place and described the challenging circumstances surrounding the DSP’s death.

Despite their best efforts, a timely evacuation of the injured officer was unattainable, he said.

On September 13, Humayun Muzammil was one of the four security personnel who lost their lives in an extended encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area. The operation, which spanned over six days, ultimately led to the elimination of two terrorists.

#Anantnag #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar