May examine Pakistan plea on info beyond Indus Water Treaty provisions: India

Islamabad, March 3

India has been providing information to Pakistan on the extraordinary discharges of water from reservoirs and flood flows every year, as mandated under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), and if Islamabad requests to provide information beyond the treaty provisions, New Delhi may examine the same as a gesture of goodwill, sources said on Thursday.

During the three-day meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission comprising Indus commissioners of India and Pakistan in Islamabad, both sides held discussions on all agenda items in a very cordial environment.

Indian officials conveyed to Pakistan that New Delhi had been providing information on extraordinary discharges of water from reservoirs and flood flows every year, sources said. Pakistan side held that the information on small projects is deficient. Indian side felt that the information supplied earlier and in the meeting is sufficient.

However, India agreed to arrange the information as requested by Pakistan to the extent they are available.

Pakistan's Commissioner for Indus Waters Mehr Ali Shah led the Pakistani side. The Indian delegation was led by its commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena. — PTI

Islamabad’s objections

According to a report, Islamabad raised objections regarding 10 projects, including Kulan Ramwari, Feb-II, Tamasha Hydro, Baltikulan, Darbuk Shyok, Nummu Chilling, Phagla and Mandi HEP.

It said Indian data had some gaps. Pakistan provided a list of 15-20 additional objections to these projects to be addressed by India.

#Pakistan