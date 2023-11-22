MC administrator inspects ongoing works in Kargil

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 21

Kargil Municipal Committee Administrator Imtiaz Kacho on Tuesday inspected various ongoing developmental works undertaken in the area.

He inspected the under-construction building of slaughter house and the truck terminal at Kharul. At the slaughter house, he was informed by Northern Eco Earth Design Project Engineer Khadim Hussain that the construction work is almost 90 per cent complete except for the deployment of machinery equipment.

Hussain further informed that the work has been executed under Special Development Package (SDP) at a cost of Rs 2 crore for the first phase and Rs15.14 crore in respect of the second phase of construction. The project will be completed by July 2024.

At the truck terminal, the Administrator was informed that the work is being executed under SDP by NHIDCL and that the total cost of the project is around Rs 62 crore. The terminal has parking space of around 215 trucks and would boast of other facilities like warehouse, dormitories, toilets and spaces for eateries.

The official from NHIDCL informed that 15 per cent of the project has been executed so far and should be completed entirely by October 2024. He was assured that the entire team of the agency is working at a war footing to meet the stipulated timelines.

At the solid waste treatment plant near the airport, the in-charge official from 3R Management Limited, Kapil Patel informed the Administrator that the total cost of the solid waste management plant is Rs 14.32 crore and the construction work has been executed under SDP.

He added that the construction work has almost been completed except for the flooring and machinery deployment. He further informed that the solid waste treatment plant will be made functional by June 2024.

