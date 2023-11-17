Measures initiated by administration after Doda bus accident: Seriously injured airlifted to Jammu in IAF choppers

ANI

Doda, November 16

The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters on Thursday were deployed at the site of a bus accident at Assar in Doda district. The helicopters evacuated critically injured survivors to Jammu.

As many as 39 people were killed and 17 others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda. The bus, carrying 55 passengers, skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill.

Speaking about the accident, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the state administration would probe the cause of the accident. “It is a very tragic accident...it is important to make sure this doesn’t happen in the future and for that, I’m sure the local administration over there would try to find out the factors responsible for this, they have already announced constituting a committee...how the traffic can be controlled in the accident prone terrains, is something the govt should address in the years to come” the Union Minister said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also said a helicopter service was being arranged to airlift the injured. “Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar and GMC Doda as per requirement. Helicopter service to be arranged for shifting the more injured ones. All possible help, as required, is being provided,” Singh said on X (formerly Twitter).

#Doda #Indian Air Force #Jammu