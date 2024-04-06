Measures to decongest Katra town discussed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 5

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Navratri festival, Reasi District Magistrate Vishesh Mahajan, along with the Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma conducted a comprehensive inspection of Katra town on Friday.

During the inspection, an array of measures was suggested to decongest the town and enhance the overall experience of pilgrims to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The District Magistrate issued several instructions aimed at improving traffic flow and ensuring safety and convenience of pilgrims and tourists.

Mahajan appealed to the residents of Katra to actively participate in the efforts to decongest and beautify the town by avoiding wrong parking and following traffic rules. He emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in making the yatra experience more pleasant for everyone.

Katra SDM Piyush Dhotra, ASP Vipin Chandran, EO Municipality Katra and other officers were present during the inspection.

