Meeting held on sustainable development

Jammu, January 5
Pawan Kotwal, Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, and Chairman of the Board of Management of Sindhu Infrastructure Development Corporation (SIDCO), presided over a meeting on accelerating corporation’s financial sustainability.
SIDCO MD Amit Sharma gave an insight into the ongoing initiatives to foster sustainable development in Ladakh. The emphasis was on aligning projects with Ladakh’s unique geographical and cultural landscape, ensuring a harmonious blend of development and preservation of the region’s heritage.
