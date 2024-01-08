Meeting held to assess residential coaching for Class X, XII students

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 7

A meeting, chaired by Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Sanjeev Khirwar, was held to assess winter residential coaching classes for classes 10th and 12th in Ladakh, where principals and headmasters of higher secondary schools and high schools participated.

The primary focus of the meeting was the preparation of students for the upcoming CBSE Board exams.

During the meeting, Director of School Education Tsering Paldan briefed the Principal Secretary on the widespread implementation of winter residential classes in Leh and the substantial participation of schools in Kargil district.

There are 10 centres (winter-friendly) established in each district where students of these two classes are being accommodated.

The Principal Secretary discussed the facilities provided to students, including the quality of food, heating arrangements, and mentorship within the residential winter coaching programmes. The challenges faced in running smooth winter residential coaching classes in remote and far-flung areas were also addressed during the interaction.

The Principal Secretary also interacted with students from various schools, discussing exam stress and challenges. The students openly shared their study experiences, and the Principal Secretary emphasised the importance of self-awareness, identifying strengths and weaknesses, and diligent practice to achieve success.

Students from HSS Panikhar and Nyoma said that for underprivileged students in the remote areas of Ladakh, winter coaching was once just a dream, but the School Education Department has made it possible.

Acknowledging the dedication of Heads of Institutions (HoIs) and staff members, the Principal Secretary appreciated their efforts in making winter classes a reality despite the challenging climatic conditions and limited resources.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Ladakh