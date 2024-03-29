Meeting to address threats of glacial lake outburst floods

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 28

The Administrative Secretary of the Ladakh Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) Department, Amit Sharma, today convened a meeting to address potential threats of glacial lake outburst flow (GLOF) hazards in the region.

Major stakeholders, including Deputy Commissioners of Leh and Kargil, NRSC-ISRO, IIRS, IMD experts amongst others participated.

This meeting was aimed at methodically assessing the challenges posed by GLOF hazards and strategise a vigorous framework for effective risk management and mitigation.

Sharma talked about the need to conduct in-depth studies on major glacial lakes of the Ladakh, especially those which are expanding very fast. It was followed by a comprehensive presentation on subject by the Director of the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad. He shed light on the utilisation of satellite technology for Glacial Lake inventory, risk assessment, and long-term monitoring of glacial lake extent.

Amit expressed gratitude to NRSC-ISRO team from Hyderabad for provisioning Ladakh specific crucial data-driven insights into the distribution and dynamics of glacial lakes, laying a foundation for informed decision-making.

Additionally, another presentation was made by distinguished scientists from the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun which focused on flood hazard assessment modeling techniques specific to GLOF occurrences in Ladakh. The presentation offered invaluable insights into cutting-edge methodologies aimed at enhancing predictive capabilities and preparedness measures.

Sharma highlighted the importance of safeguarding human habitation and preventing loss of life due to natural calamities.

