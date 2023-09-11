Mehbooba asks PM to reconsider move to remove additional duties on apples, walnuts imported from US

Srinagar, September 11
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision to remove additional duties on apples, walnuts and almonds imported from the US, saying it will have a devastating effect on the horticulture industry in Jammu and Kashmir.
The government last week announced its decision to remove additional duties on US products like apples, walnuts and almonds among other items.
The additional levies were imposed in 2019 as a retaliatory measure to the United States raising tariffs on certain steel and aluminium items.
“GOIs decision to remove additional duties on apples, walnuts & almonds will have a devastating effect on local growers in J&K already grappling with huge losses post 2019. Hope @PMOIndia reconsiders,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister posted on X.
