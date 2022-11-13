Mehbooba calls ECI 'puppet', BJP hits back

PTI

Srinagar, November 12

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the BJP of subverting the Election Commission of India (ECI) to an extent that it was no more an independent body. She alleged that the Election Commission had become “an extension” of the BJP.

People threatened In HP, BJP leaders campaigned on the basis of religion. Muslims are being threatened but the ECI remains a silent spectator. Mehbooba Mufti, PDP President

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Mehbooba’s allegation that ECI had become BJP’s puppet reflected her frustration.

Talking to mediapersons in Khiram area of Anantnag, she said the ECI had failed to act against the BJP for “violating” the laws. “In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP leadership campaigned on religious basis. Muslims are being threatened openly but the ECI remains a silent spectator. Elections in J&K will be held only when the BJP gives a go ahead for it. How can I say when elections will be held in J&K? That will be decided by the Election Commission and the commission will announce elections when the BJP says so,” she said.

On the issue of governance, Mufti said the present government was bent upon reversing everything. She also alleged that the BJP was only exploiting the pain of Kashmiri Pandits to garner votes in elections. "They are not bothered about anyone, be it Kashmiri Pandits or anyone else. They only want to win elections," she added.

Meanwhile, Tarun Chugh said her comments were a result of things not going her way anymore. “Her (Mehbooba Mufti) allegation that election commission of India has become puppet of BJP, purely reflects her frustration, as she is aware of her party’s downfall in the democratic set up in J&K,” Chugh said. Sensing the loss of her political ground and resultant frustration, Mufti has tried to defame ECI, Chugh added.

“These politicians have always won riding on the boycott calls and proxy voters. They have misused the people's emotions and it was all good till the things suited them according to their plans,” the BJP leader said targeting the regional parties in J&K. He said, "When these politicians know that they cannot win using petty gimmicks anymore, they have started questioning the integrity of the ECI.”

"You have enjoyed all the official luxuries and enjoying them till date legally or illegally but never hesitate to question the integrity of these highest institutions for your own benefit,” Chugh said, adding that the Election Commission was an unbiased agency working on its own.