Mehbooba Mufti claims outgoing calls on her mobile number suspended

Srinagar, May 25
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday claimed that outgoing calls on her mobile number have been suspended without any explanation.
"I am not able to make any calls since morning. There is no explanation for this sudden suspension of services on the day of polling in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency," Mehbooba told PTI.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, where voting is currently underway.
The PDP also flagged the issue in a post on X.
"Just ahead of the polls, Ms. Mehbooba Mufti's @MehboobaMufti cellular phone service has been abruptly snapped. Yesterday evening and in the early hours today, scores of PDP workers and polling agents were detained across polling belt," it said.
On Friday, Mehbooba had written to the Election Commission claiming that PDP workers and polling agents were detained by police.
"Many of our PDP polling agents & workers are being detained just before voting. When the families went to the police stations they are being told that it's being done at the behest of SSP Anantnag & DIG South Kashmir. We've written to @ECISVEEP hoping for their timely intervention," the PDP chief had said in a post on X.
