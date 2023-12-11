Srinagar, December 11
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred a special status on Jammu and Kashmir, her party said.
"Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police have sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest," the party said in a post on X.
Meanwhile, police did not allow journalists to gather near National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah’s residence at Gupkar here, officials said.
A posse of police personnel was deployed at the entry point of Gupkar Road and journalists were not allowed anywhere near the residence of the NC leaders.
Omar Abdullah lives with his father after he vacated his official residence in October 2020.
While Farooq Abdullah, who is the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, is in Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session, his son is in the Valley.
#Article 370 #Farooq Abdullah #Jammu #Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar #Supreme Court
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year
Article 370 was a temporary provision, says CJI as Bench pro...
Supreme Court verdict sad and unfortunate; but we have to accept it: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Says the people of the region are not happy with the verdict
Security beefed up across Kashmir ahead of SC verdict on Article 370
Leaders of PDP claim to be put under house arrest; restricti...
Mehbooba Mufti put under ‘house arrest’ ahead of Supreme Court verdict on Article 370
Police do not allow journalists to gather near NC president ...
Reports of house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of SC verdict on Article 370 totally baseless: L-G Manoj Sinha
Says this is an attempt to spread rumours