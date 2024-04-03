Mehbooba Mufti targets BJP over attack on minorities

PTI

Srinagar, April 2

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday charged that the BJP has emboldened the unemployed youth in the country to target Muslims for venting their frustration.

She was reacting to a media report that an Imam of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Khushinagar was allegedly beaten up by miscreants and the police refused to act against the assailants.

“BJP claims it has replaced stones with laptops in Kashmir. But just a glance at what is happening in the rest of the country is ample proof that they’ve emboldened disgruntled unemployed youngsters to wield lathis & dandas at muslims only to vent their frustration,” the PDP president charged in a post on X.

She said it was tragic that the youth were fine with their future being destroyed as long as they can target Muslims.

“Instead of fulfilling their own promises of two crore jobs they’ve reduced them to dangais & gundas. What makes it even more tragic is the fact that these young men are okay with their futures being destroyed as long as they get to punish & humiliate muslims,” she added.

#BJP #Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Srinagar #Uttar Pradesh