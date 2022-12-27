Top politicians to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in JK: Congress

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar December 27

Top politicians from secular parties will join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra likely to enter Jammu and Kashmir on January 22, said All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal.

Venugopal said the history of the Congress party was “very much connected to Kashmir history” and all like-minded people who don’t believe in the “divisive politics of the BJP” would join the march in JK.

“I am happy to say that Farooq Abdullah ji, Omar Abdullah ji, Mehbooba Mufti ji, and Tarigami ji all are ready to join this yatra. That is the happiest moment for all of us,” Venugopal told reporters here.

The week-long program will start in JK on January 22 and culminate on January 30, he said.

Venugopal, who was here to review the preparations for the JK leg of the yatra, accused the BJP of trying to stop Gandhi’s unity march by invoking the “drama of Covid protocol”.

“We are also concerned about the health of people. The entire drama (Covid protocol) has been started to stop the Yatra. Flights are coming from China and there is no problem. There is no national-level protocol suggested by the WHO. Then why only target Rahul Gandhi and his Yatra,” he said.

In Gujarat, a big mela is happening in which lakhs of people are participating, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was holding public meetings but the BJP government was not talking about it, he said. “We are ready to follow the Covid protocol if the government comes up with any in line with the WHO guidelines,” he said.

He said people of India are seeing the real face of Rahul Gandhi during the march which is meant to unite India against hate and divisive politics.

Venugopal said the Yatra spearheaded by Gandhi was gaining momentum with each passing day, indicating that the people of India want secular ethics intact within the country.

“The yatra is aimed to send a clear and loud message to divisive forces like BJP and Sangh Parivar who caused massive damage to the country and its constitution,” he said.

Venugopal said the Congress delegation met Lt Governor of JK Manoj Sinha, who assured support to the yatra.

“This yatra is national padyatra. In Kashmir, we will host the national flag on its culmination,” he said.

He said lakhs of people have taken to this yatra and the people of JK are eagerly waiting for it.

“We are happy with the preparations and satisfied. This is going to be a great programme,” he said.

