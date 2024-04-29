Mehbooba Mufti: Vote to tell Parliament that Article 370 abrogation was wrong

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 28

Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday asked people in South Kashmir to exercise their franchise to make their voices reach the Parliament of the country and convey to the BJP that the decision taken on August 5, 2019 to abrogate Article 370 was wrong and had to be revoked at all costs.

Questions ploy to defer Anantnag poll Where in the country have you heard of polls being delayed due to rain? These are ploys to hinder the electoral process in J&K. Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Chief

She also warned against any move to postpone the south Kashmir constituency election, saying nowhere in the country polls are rescheduled due to inclement weather. Addressing a gathering in Kulgam’s DK Marg, Mehbooba said people should recognise the significance of their ballots in influencing the country’s Parliament and unequivocally express dissent against the decisions made on August 5, 2019.

“Vote to make your voices reach the Parliament and tell BJP on its face that the decision taken on August 5, 2019 was wrong and has to be revoked at all costs,” she said.

“My passport, my daughter’s passport and my mother’s passport were confiscated. My family was hounded and even the graveyard of my father was not spared. I was made homeless in the middle of winter without any notice. My own men who were raised from scratch by my father backstabbed our party but I remained firm on my stand because of the earnest and large-scale support of my people across Jammu and Kashmir,” the PDP chief said.

She added: “This election is to end the years of suffocation. I want to tell these agencies — who are you to confiscate our lands? This is our state, we are its citizens. You cannot choke us.”

The PDP chief said polls for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat must be held as scheduled and should not be postponed. She said she was concerned over underhand tactics employed by certain individuals to postpone the polls but emphasised that the Election Commission must uphold the credibility of the electoral process.

“After a long time, people here have regained trust in the democratic process and are actively participating in it,” she said.

#Article 370 #BJP #Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Srinagar