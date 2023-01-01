Mehbooba Mufti writes to CJI on human rights

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 31

Former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Central Government, accusing it of having suspended the fundamental rights of J&K people.

In a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, the PDP leader said, “Unfortunately, the basic rights have now become luxuries and entitlements bestowed upon only those select citizens who toe the government’s line on political, social and religious matters. As far as J&K is concerned, the grip of the government’s iron fist policy is being justified in the name of national security and interest.”

Mehbooba also sought the CJI’s intervention in issuing passports for herself, her daughter and mother.

“Since 2019, the fundamental rights of every resident of J&K have been suspended arbitrarily and the constitutional guarantees given at the time of J&K’s accession were suddenly and unconstitutionally abrogated,” she said.

According to her, “draconian anti-terror laws like UAPA are slapped ruthlessly on flimsy and trivial grounds. All government agencies, be it ED, NIA or CBI, are used to hound businessmen, political leaders and even youngsters. Hundreds of our youngsters are languishing in jails outside J&K as undertrials. Journalists are being imprisoned and even prevented from flying out of the country. Even a Pulitzer award-winning young photojournalist was denied her right to fly abroad to receive an award.”

Journalists like Fahad Shah and Sajad Gul have been imprisoned under the UAPA and the Public Safety Act for over a year now for “simply shining a light on excesses committed by the government,” she added.