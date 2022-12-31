Mehbooba Mufti writes to CJI; seeks restoration of human rights of people of J-K

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 31

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the central government for “arbitrarily suspending the fundamental rights of every resident of J&K”.

In a letter to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, the PDP leader said, “Unfortunately, the basic rights have now become luxuries and entitlements bestowed upon only those select citizens who toe the government’s line on political, social and religious matters.”

“As far as J&K is concerned, the grip of the government’s iron-fisted policy is being justified in the name of national security and interest,” Mehbooba said.

Mehbooba has urged the Chief Justice of India to intervene for the “delivery of justice and restoration of human rights and dignity of people”.

“Since 2019, the fundamental rights of every resident of J&K have been suspended arbitrarily and the constitutional guarantees given at the time of J&K’s accession were suddenly and unconstitutionally abrogated,” she said.

The PDP leader said that in J&K, the freedom of expression and speech to state the obvious had become the biggest casualty.

“Draconian anti-terror laws like UAPA are slapped ruthlessly on flimsy and trivial grounds. All government agencies, be it the ED, NIA or CBI, are used to hound businessmen, political leaders and even youths,” she said.

“Hundreds of our youths are languishing in jails outside J&K as undertrials. Their condition is exacerbated since they belong to poor families who lack the wherewithal to get legal aid, and in such circumstances, the least this government could do is to shift them to J&K,” she said.

Mehbooba said, “Passports being a fundamental right are impounded with impunity. Journalists are being imprisoned and even prevented from flying out of the country. Even a Pulitzer award-winning young photojournalist was denied her right to fly abroad to receive the award.”

Journalists had been imprisoned under the UAPA and Public Safety Act for “simply shining a light on the excesses committed by the government”, she said.

Mehbooba said the only ray of hope in these bleak circumstances is the judiciary which only can right these wrongs.

“However, it saddens me to say that so far our experience with the judiciary has not inspired much confidence,” she said.

The PDP leader said, “There are countless examples of common citizens, journalists, mainstream political workers and social activists who are bearing the brunt of such oppressive arbitrary decisions that trample upon their core rights and freedoms.”

“I fervently hope that with your intervention, justice is delivered and the people of J&K see their expectations of dignity, human rights, constitutional guarantees and a democratic polity realised,” she said.