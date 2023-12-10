Mehbooba, Raina meet slain cop’s family

PTI

Srinagar, December 9

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday visited the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani who was killed in a terror attack.

Wani was shot by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist when he was playing cricket in Srinagar in October. He died at the All- India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Thursday.

Mehbooba, a former Chief Minister, visited the cop’s residence in Narwara in Eidgah locality of the city. “PDP President @MehboobaMufti paid a condolence visit at the residence of slain cop Masroor Ahmed & expressed her sympathies with the bereaved family,” the party said in a post on X. Mufti said the incident betrayed the persistent cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming yet another family as its victim.

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina Earlier in the dayalso visited the residence of slain cop. Talking to reporters, the BJP leader described Wani's killing as a heart-wrenching incident.

“He (Wani) was a very able person who always helped the poor and needy. It pains our heart. The enemies of peace, Kashmir and humanity have committed a huge sin. For how long will the blood of innocent people be spilled? This is intolerable. This is the murder of humanity and Kashmiriyat,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said there should be no politics over the Supreme Court or its judgment on petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and its verdict should be respected by the entire country. His remarks came in response to Mehbooba’s comments that it seems there is a “fixed match” as the Jammu and Kashmir Police are planning to detain her party workers ahead of Monday's verdict.

