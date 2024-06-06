Mehbooba seeks probe into man’s death in police custody

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 5

Former Chief Minister and the Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti today sought an impartial probe into the death of a person who was an accused in a narcotics case and allegedly died in police custody.

“Imtiaz Ahmed an accused in a narcotics case from Pulwama has died in police custody, while another is battling for his life at Base Hospital in Badami Bagh. Imtiaz’s family claims he suffered grievous injuries during interrogation. An impartial probe must be initiated to get to the bottom of the truth,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote in a post on X.

A local news agency quoting the police said that an accused in a narcotics case developed health issues while in custody and was subsequently brought dead to a local hospital in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Imtiaz Ahmed Pala, son of Gul Mohammed Pala, a resident of Lidermund Bra- Vandana, who was facing charges under FIR 42/2024 for violations of Section 8, 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was reported to have developed severe health complications during his detention at the Litter Police Station,” the local news agency stated.

It added that Pala’s condition deteriorated rapidly, prompting his transfer to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

However, Pala’s family rejected the police’s claim. “We demand a transparent investigation into the matter,” the kin demanded. They added Imtiyaz, who was a mechanic by profession, had two daughters and a son.

