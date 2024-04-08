 Mehbooba to take on Azad as PDP announces 3 candidates in Kashmir : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Mehbooba to take on Azad as PDP announces 3 candidates in Kashmir

Mehbooba to take on Azad as PDP announces 3 candidates in Kashmir

Mehbooba to take on Azad as PDP announces 3 candidates in Kashmir

PDP president Mehbooba Mufi addresses a press conference in Srinagar. PTI



Naseer A Ganai

Srinagar, April 7

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today announced candidates for the three constituencies in Kashmir with party president Mehbooba Mufti taking on DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad in South Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

The National Conference has fielded influential Gujjar leader Mian Altaf Ahmad from Anantnag-Rajouri and the Apni Party has named Zaffar Iqbal Manhas. The BJP has not announced its candidate so far.

PDP parliamentary board chief Sartaj Madni announced the party candidates for the three seats in Kashmir. While party’s youth wing president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra has been fielded from Srinagar, former Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Ahmad Mir will contest from North Kashmir. The PDP will be supporting Congress candidates in the two Jammu region seats of Udhampur and Jammu.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters here, Mehbooba said the National Conference’s (NC) announcement of candidate for the South Kashmir seat had forced them to contest all the three segments in Kashmir. “We are extending our support to the Congress in Jammu,” she said.

Asked if the Congress will reciprocate in Kashmir, the PDP president said she was not extending support to the national party on quid pro quo basis.

“We have decided to support the Congress for the larger fight to save the Constitution and democracy,” she said.

On her party contesting against INDIA bloc partner National Conference, Mufti said she had left the ball in NC president Farooq Abdullah’s court. “During the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai, I had mentioned that the decision on seat-sharing had to be taken by Abdullah. However, we were disappointed when they chose to contest all the three seats in Kashmir without even consulting us,” she said.

Mehbooba alleged that the people must remember how Kashmir had been “turned into a vast prison following the abrogation of Article 370”. “Here, you cannot speak up. There are constant raids conducted by various agencies. Journalists are silenced, people struggle to obtain passports, job opportunities are scarce and those fortunate enough to get one are often denied these due to perceived affiliation with militants. Anyone speaking out is labelled anti-national,” she said.

The PDP president alleged that like other Kashmiris, she too had endured prolonged arrest, was denied a passport, faced eviction from her home and was subjected to Enforcement Directorate raids. Pointing to Waheed Parra, she said he was a “prime example of the suffering of the Kashmiri youth”. She alleged that Parra was incarcerated, subjected to torture and faced the additional anguish of being unable to accompany his father to Mumbai for medical treatment when he was diagnosed with cancer. “Even when his nephew was critically ill in Delhi, Parra was denied permission to visit him,” she said.

Both Mehbooba and Parra were arrested following the abrogation of Article 370. Mehbooba was detained alongside other former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, as well as other leaders on August 5, 2019, the day the government abrogated Article 370. After more than 14 months, she was released on October 14, 2020. On May 25, 2022, Parra too was granted bail after 18 months of custody by the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, which said that the evidence gathered by the prosecution was “too sketchy” to deny him relief. (With PTI inputs)

Jolt to INDIA bloc

  • PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti will contest Anantnag-Rajouri seat in South Kashmir
  • Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra will fight from Srinagar and Fayaz Ahmad Mir from North Kashmir
  • PDP to support Congress in Jammu and Udhampur
  • NC has already announced candidates for the 3 Kashmir seats
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #Ghulam Nabi Azad #Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Rajouri #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Must make Mandi a tough contest for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi to Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders

2
Ludhiana

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

3
Delhi

Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; 3 held

4
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

5
Himachal

BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma lodges police complaint against Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

6
Delhi

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

7
Punjab

AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
World

Israel-Hamas War enters 7th month; anti-government protesters demand PM Netanyahu's resignation, early election

9
India

ED uses fridge, smart TV as evidence in money-laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

10
Amritsar

BJP Amritsar candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Modi in WB

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Modi in WB

Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...

‘Kharge’s 370 barb shows tukde-tukde mentality of Congress’

‘Kharge’s 370 barb shows tukde-tukde mentality of Congress’

AAP holds nationwide ‘mass fast’ to protest Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP holds nationwide ‘mass fast’ to protest Kejriwal’s arrest

Democracy Bhagat Singh fought for in danger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Democracy Bhagat Singh fought for in danger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Lashes out at Centre, terms it ‘kale Angrez’

Must make Mandi contest tough for Kangana: Priyanka

Must make Mandi contest tough for Kangana: Priyanka


Cities

View All

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

BJP Amritsar candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Tarn Taran: Four held for parading woman ‘naked’

Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Deadline to deposit licensed weapons extended by 9 days

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

Chandigarh launches portal to curb interstate liquor smuggling

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Received letter with ‘very disturbing’ facts from DLSA, says court while hearing Delhi riots case

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; 3 held

Refused matchbox to light cigarettes, teens kill youth in north Delhi

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

SDMs review preparations for wheat procurement in mandis

Parents forced to buy complete set of books, face harassment

Railway Board official visits Rail Coach Factory

Four teams make it to hockey semifinals on Day 2

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

Two days ago, ACP (East) Sandeep celebrated birthday with colleagues

CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Man held for impregnating stepdaughter

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast