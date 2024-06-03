Mehbooba urges MEA to repatriate Rajouri man’s body from Saudi Arabia

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 2

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to repatriate the body of a Rajouri resident who passed away in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.

Kabir Khan, who hails from J&K’s Rajouri, was working as a labourer in Saudi Arabia and passed away in a tragic road accident there. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Mehbooba said: “Kabir Khan from Rajouri working as a labourer in Saudi Arabia has passed away in a tragic road accident. His family awaits his mortal remains. Request @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar to kindly take up this issue at the earliest to repatriate his body. Nearest contact for the deceased in Saudi Arabia- Kafeel +966550568146.”

The J&K Students Association, also wrote to Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, seeking his help in bringing back the mortal remains of 31-year-old Khan for last rites.

In a statement, the National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said Khan, originally from Khawas area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, had been working in Saudi Arabia as a driver for the past two years, holding a valid Indian passport numbered N77793878.

He said the sudden loss of Khan has left his family and acquaintances in shock and deep sorrow. “In light of this unfortunate event, the family wishes to perform the last rites of the deceased in their homeland. The family requested us to take the matter up with the External Affairs Minister to facilitate the repatriation of Mohd Kabir’s mortal remains to the country, enabling the family to bid a final farewell and conduct the last rites in accordance with our cultural traditions,” Khuehami said.

Khuehami said he requested External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to arrange for airlifting the mortal remains of the deceased back to India from Saudi Arabia for the last rites at his ancestral village.

